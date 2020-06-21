Father’s Day 2020 Hindi Songs: Father’s Day is one of those days for which children eagerly wait to wish their ‘daddy dearest’. Father’s Day 2020 will be celebrated on June 21 in India, this year. It’s a special day which is marked in honour of fathers around the world. A day which enthusiastically celebrates the father-child bond. People observe the day amid fun and frolic. They also share across popular Father’s Day songs and audio clips with their father on this day. If you are looking best Father’s Day 2020 Bollywood Hindi songs, then you have come to the perfect place. From ‘Papa Kehte Hai’ to ‘Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Naata Koi,’ here we bring you seven evergreen songs from Bollywood that express love, emotion and appreciation to fatherhood. Father’s Day 2020 Wishes From Son: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Facebook Quotes, GIF Greetings, SMS and Messages to Honour Your Father.

Music is a thing which connects with the soul instantly. It makes the atmosphere come alive. If you want to delight your daddy on this special day by sending him the latest Father’s Day 2020 songs, then we have you covered. People can share these newest Father’s Day 2020 songs on Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube as well, among other popular chat platforms. Happy Father’s Day 2020 Greetings & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Fatherhood Quotes, Facebook Messages and SMS to Wish Your Dad.

We, at LatestLY, bring you a list of amazing Father’s Day Bollywood Hindi songs, which you will love to send it to your fathers, and even shake a leg with him on these soulful songs.

1. Papa Kehte Hai

The song from Aamir Khan’s debut movie ‘Qayamat se Qayamat Tak’ has to be on the top of the list. One of the all-time favourites of the millennials, ‘Papa Kehte Hai’ was a rage back then in the late 90s and continues to be.

2. Laadki

The song ‘Laadki’ beautifully captures a hearty conversation between a daughter and a father. This beautiful song of Coke Studio 4 is soul-stirring and a perfect choice to be heard on Fathers’ Day.

3. Haanikaarak Bapu

Well, the song truly depicts most of the fathers around the world. Well, at first, they seem to be strict from the outside, but they are soft from inside, and only want you to excel in life. The song, ‘Haanikaarak Bapu’ from the movie Dangal couldn’t be left out from the list.

4. Papa, Mere Papa

Be prepared to shed some tears hearing this song. ‘Papa, Mere Papa’ is an emotional song that will touch your emotional chords on this day. The father-daughter relationship is beautifully depicted in this lovely song.

5. Daddy Cool Cool, Mera Beta Fool Fool

Remember this peppy track from the 90s featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Anupam Kher? No, we are not talking about Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (DDLJ), but the movie Chaahat. The movie didn’t do well at the box office, but the song? You just cannot, not hear it.

6. I Love You Daddy

The song ‘I Love You Daddy’ filmed on Aamir Khan and his son beautifully captures the essence of a father-son relationship on the big screen. To add a bit of trivia, the song was sung by the father-son duo of Udit Narayan and Aditya Narayan.

7. Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Naata Koi

The song ‘Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Naata Koi’ from the movie Aa Gale Lag Ja, featuring Shashi Kapoor cannot be missed out on this special day. The yesteryear evergreen hit song has to be there on this list. This 1973 song will surely strike some emotional chords, watch out!

Father’s Day is celebrated around the world, with different countries celebrating the festive day on a different date. In India, it will be celebrated on June 21, this year. The day is all about honouring and cherishing the relationship of fathers with their children. It’s a special day which sees grand celebrations at home/outside the home amongst all family members, with fathers at the centre of the celebration.

The observance of Father’s Day is also about expressing gratitude to fathers across the world, for shaping up a healthy society, and the good influence they are on their kids. The first Fathers’ Day celebrations took place in 1910, in the United States of America (USA). Since then, the international event of Fathers’ Day’s celebrations has changed manifolds.

We at LatestLY, wish you and your family a very ‘Happy Father’s Day 2020’. We hope you would love our list of amazing Bollywood Hindi songs for Father’s Day and have a wonderful time with your father.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2020 09:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).