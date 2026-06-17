FIFA World Cup 2026: Nora Fatehi Shares Glimpse of Making Song ‘SIIR SIIR’, Says Made It With a Lot of Heart and Soul (Watch Video)

Mumbai, June 17: Bollywood dancing diva Nora Fatehi has shared a glimpse from the making of the FIFA song “SIIR SIIR” with DJ Sanjoy and French singer Vegedream. Nora shared a video on the photo-sharing website, where she is seen singing alongside Vegedream while Sanjoy added beats to the track. Nora wrote as the caption: “We made this song with a lot of heart and soul please stream SIIR SIIR on Spotify #fifaworldcup2026 #siirsiir #norafatehi @sanjoyd @vegedream.” Nora was seen headlining the second Opening ceremony in Toronto and performed the official World Cup song 'Siir Siir'.

The other performers in the opening ceremony included names such as Vegedream and Sanjoy. The celebration in Toronto also had performances from Jessie Reyez and Alessia Cara before the kick-off. Palestinian artist Elyanna also performed at the Opening Ceremony in Toronto. FIFA World Cup 2026: Nora Fatehi Cheers for Morocco As Actress Attends Her ‘1st Game’ (See Post).

Nora Fatehi Shares Glimpse of Making FIFA Song ‘SIIR SIIR’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

The actress of Moroccan descent had earlier shared a glimpse from the first World Cup game she attended, which was between Morocco and Brazil. She was seen carrying the Moroccan flag and was seen singing the anthem ahead of the match.

Nora was also seen posing for pictures as she watched the match, which ended in a draw, with Ismael Saibari scoring for Morocco and Vinicius Junior equalizing for Brazil. She wrote as the caption: “Morocco Vs Brazil. 1st game of the Worldcup.” FIFA World Cup 2026: Nora Fatehi Stars in the Second Opening Ceremony at Toronto, As Day 2 Also Witnesses Empty Seats.

Nora first found fame with her work in Telugu films for her special appearance songs in films like Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning and Kick 2 and has also starred in two Malayalam films, Double Barrel and Kayamkulam Kochunni.

Nora was seen as a contestant in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss in 2015, hosted by Salman Khan. In 2016, she participated in the reality television dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She was also seen in films such as Street Dancer 3D and Bhuj: The Pride of India.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 11:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).