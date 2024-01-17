As the much-anticipated Bollywood film Fighter gears up for its release on January 25, 2024, the excitement surrounding the movie has reached a fever pitch, thanks to its stellar cast featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Amidst the buzz, one name that has captured the audience's attention is Rishabh Sawhney, set to play the antagonist in this groundbreaking aerial action thriller. His look from the film was recently revealed in a new poster. Fighter Trailer: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor’s Film Is Loaded With Aerial Action Sequences, Whistle-Worthy Dialogues and Patriotism (Watch Video).

Rishabh Sawhney is making waves with his portrayal of the menacing character in Fighter, sparking conversations across social media platforms. But who is this emerging talent making an impact on the big screen?

Rishabh's journey in the entertainment industry began with his role in Nikkhil Advani’s The Empire, where he portrayed Babur's brother, Mehmood. Not just limited to acting, Rishabh also contributed as a casting assistant for The Empire and continued his behind-the-scenes involvement in other web series like Kaun Banegi Shekhawati and Bestseller.

Boasting an Instagram following of over 11.1 K, Rishabh Sawhney is no stranger to the spotlight. Before entering the world of acting, he graced the runways as a model, strutting for renowned designers such as Shantanu and Nikhil.

In Fighter, Rishabh's character stands as a formidable adversary to Hrithik's Shamsher Pathania. While the details of his role are shrouded in mystery, the film's trailer hints at a gripping narrative surrounding a deadly terror attack, with Rishabh's character seemingly at the forefront of the assault.

The trailer even references the Pulwama attack, dubbing it as the "deadliest terror attack on the Indian air forces." However, the specifics of the plot remain veiled, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the film's unveiling.

