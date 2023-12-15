The first song from the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter, titled ''Sher Khul Gaye'' released on Friday, and it is a total party anthem. The song which has Hrithik bringing out his A-game to the table with regards to dancing also has a palpable chemistry between him and Deepika. The song has been composed by the music director duo Vishal & Sheykhar, who are frequent collaborators of director Siddharth Anand. They have collaborated on all the albums in Siddharth’s filmography. Fighter Song ‘Sher Khul Gaye’: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's First Track From Siddharth Anand's Film is the Banger We Want to Start 2024 With! (Watch Video).

''Sher Khul Gaye'' has been sung by Benny Dayal and Shilpa Rao with lyrics penned by Kumaar. The song has been choreographed by the duo Bosco-Caesar, making it the ultimate party number. Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter assures an immersive narrative that seamlessly intertwines adrenaline pumping action and fervent patriotism. Fighter Song ‘Sher Khul Gaye’ Teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone To Set the Dance Floor on Fire With This Party Track (Watch Video).

Sher Khul Gaye From the Movie Fighter Is a Total Banger:

The film is a celebration of the valour and courage epitomised by the Indian Air Force. Fighter will debut in theatres on January 25, 2024.

