Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's forthcoming film Fighter teaser delivers cinematic excitement with jet flights, dynamic music and aviator glasses. Amidst the action, it hints at romance, tragedy, and victory, featuring Hrithik Roshan with the Indian flag. Every scene in the film is a screaming "paisa-wasool" moment. Fighter Teaser: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor Unleash Unparalleled Action in Siddharth Anand’s Upcoming Aerial Epic (Watch Video).

But, eagle-eyed fans might catch similarities with Top Gun, reminiscent of Maverick, aka Tom Cruise's iconic scenes in both the 1986 classic and its 2022 sequel, sharing a familiar cinematic vibe.  Undoubtedly, the teaser of Siddharth Anand's directorial is packed with thrilling aerial action, highlighting the journeys of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania ( played by Hrithik Roshan), Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (played by Deepika Padukone), and Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (played by Anil Kapoor), all dedicated to their country and to stop at nothing. While many praised the teaser on social media, some noticed similarities between scenes in Fighter and those from the Top Gun movies. Fighter Teaser Reactions: Netizens Are Mighty Impressed With Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor's Aerial Action Film, Call It ‘Mind-Blowing and Epic’.

Fighter, scheduled to hit theaters on January 25, 2024, coinciding with India's 75th Republic Day, is directed by Siddharth Anand. While some view Fighter as a response to Tom Cruise's Top Gun movies, others speculate about frame-to-frame similarities. However, all speculation will be put to rest when the film releases next year.

