A firing incident was reported outside actor Salman Khan's residence on Sunday morning, and Mumbai police tightened security and immediately launched a manhunt to nab the shooters. On April 14, two bike-borne shooters fired five rounds of bullets outside the actor's house in Bandra, targeting the balcony area. Soon after the incident, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch team and the forensic team arrived at the Galaxy Apartments in Bandra to investigate the incident. 15 teams have been formed to nab the shooters who are suspected to be a part of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. Salman Khan Mumbai Residence Shooting: CCTV Footage Reveals Wanted Gangster From Haryana’s Gurugram Among Gunmen – Reports.

What Has Been Revealed Until Now

Recent updates reveal that police officials have nabbed two men from the Navi Mumbai region who are suspected to be connected with the firing. Both are currently being questioned about their involvement in the case. After the initial investigation, the case was transferred to the crime branch on Sunday night. Police confirmed that five rounds were fired by the bike-borne assailants outside Salman Khan's Bandra house at 5 am on Sunday morning. Anmol Bishnoi, a member of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, has taken responsibility for the attack.

Police Track Down Owner of Bike Used in the Attack

As per the latest updates coming up from the case, the bike which was used by the two shooters was seized by the Mumbai police on Sunday while the accused managed to escape. The bike that was used by the shooters was later found parked near the Mount Mary Church, which is near Salman Khan's residence. Reports have also stated that the Mumbai Police van, which is usually stationed outside the actor's residence, was missing on April 14. The bike, seized by the police, was from Raigad district and was a second-hand vehicle. Cops have also identified the bike's owner and are currently interrogating him. Probe Into Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Residence Shifted to Mumbai Crime Branch.

Check Out the CCTV Footage of the Bikers

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Visuals from outside actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra where two unidentified men opened fire today morning. (CCTV video confirmed by Mumbai Police) https://t.co/8adLwJ3mXI pic.twitter.com/B6H8qM61R2 — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024

IP Address of FB Page Claiming Responsibility for Shooting Traced

The latest updates from Mumbai Police officials have also revealed that the IP address that took responsibility for the shooting has been revealed. A probe has now revealed that the Facebook page named Anmol Bishnoi, who claimed responsibility for the firing incident, was from Canada. Mumbai Police have also confirmed that the shooting was carried out by Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, and the attack was carried out by Rohit Godara, who operates Bishnoi's gang in Rajasthan. One of the accused involved in the shooting has been identified as Vishal, aka Kalu, who works for Godara.

