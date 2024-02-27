Bollywood is currently buzzing with the delightful news of several beloved couples expecting their first child in 2024. Among them are Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar, who joyfully shared the news during the trailer launch of their upcoming film Article 370 and Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, who announced their pregnancy through a heartwarming Instagram post. The entire industry eagerly awaits these precious additions' arrival to their families. Mom-To-Be Yami Gautam Shares Her Experience About Filming Article 370 During Pregnancy (Watch Video).

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar, who tied the knot in a private ceremony in June 2021 in Himachal Pradesh, recently announced that they are expecting their first child. Aditya shared the news during the trailer launch of their upcoming film Article 370. Yami, reportedly five-and-a-half months pregnant, was seen happily flaunting her baby bump. The couple's delivery is expected in May 2024.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Another couple expecting their first child is Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. Varun, who got married to Natasha in January 2021 in a private ceremony in Alibaug, shared the happy news with a monochrome picture of himself lovingly kissing Natasha's belly. The caption alongside the picture read, "We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and love." The duo, who were classmates in school, have been together for a long time.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who got married in 2020, are also set to welcome their first child. The couple took to Instagram on February 9 to share the happy news with a picture that said, "1+1=3." They confirmed their relationship in 2017, and their bond has only grown stronger since then.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Lastly, reports have been doing rounds about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone expecting their first child. Although the couple has not made any official announcement, their fans eagerly await confirmation. Ranveer and Deepika, who got married in November 2018, are one of Bollywood's most adored couples, and their fans are ecstatic at the prospect of them embracing parenthood.

As these couples enter this new phase of their lives, they will surely be showered with love and blessings from their fans and well-wishers.

