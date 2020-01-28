Ganesh Acharya Controversy: Complaint Filed Against Choreographer by 33-Year-Old For Allegedly Forcing Her To Watch Adult Videos

Ganesh Acharya (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Ganesh Acharya is in a fresh controversy again. The choreographer has been levelled with accusations by a 33-year-old woman against his misbehaviour towards her. As per a report in ANI, she accused him of depriving her of work in the film industry, demanding commission and forcing her to watch adult videos. She filed a complaint against him at state's Women's Commission & Amboli police station. Veteran Choreographer Saroj Khan Slams Ganesh Acharya for Using His Position to ‘Manipulate Dancers’, the Latter Rubbishes the Allegations.

A tweet by ANI reads, "Mumbai:33yr-old woman choreographer,has filed complaint against Ganesh Acharya, GenSecyIndian Film&Television Choreographers Assoc at state's Women's Commission&Amboli PS accusing him of depriving her of work in film industry,demanding commission&forcing her to watch adult videos." Check out the tweet below.

See Tweet Here:

Mumbai:33yr-old woman choreographer,has filed complaint against Ganesh Acharya, GenSecyIndian Film&Television Choreographers Assoc at state's Women's Commission&Amboli PS accusing him of depriving her of work in film industry,demanding commission&forcing her to watch adult videos pic.twitter.com/Z8jYzgVyQh — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

Earlier, he was involved in a tiff with veteran choreographer, Saroj Khan. She accused him of “using his position to manipulate dancers and malign the old association (CDA)." Ganesh hit back at her dismissing the accusations made by her. He was quoted saying, "Saroj ji is speaking wrong. When the CDA was closed why did not she came to help us to open it."

Before these rows, he was caught up in a controversy when Tanushree Dutta accused him of not taking a stand for her on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss. She claimed that he did not raise a voice against Nana Patekar who reportedly misbehaved with her on the sets of this film. There is no official statement from the choreographer on the entire current row yet.