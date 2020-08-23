Ganesh Chaturthi is a ten-day festival which is mostly celebrated in India. However, this year due to the deadly coronavirus, things are different in the country and the occasion is celebrated with utmost precaution and care. From Salman Khan to Shila Shetty, many Bollywood celebs have welcomed Bappa at their home. Shilpa and Shraddha Kapoor were the two B-townies who brought Ganpati at their place for a period of one and a half-day and so August 23 marks the day to say goodbye to the almighty. We've got our hands on some videos from the visarjan and it sees the new normal. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur and Other Family Members Spotted at Sohail Khan’s House For Ganpati Celebrations (View Pics).

First things first, let us talk about Shilpa, who can be seen with her husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan. The trio can be seen in a joyous mood. But as we all know that this year it's pandemic all over and so sans dhol and drama, Shilpa and fam bid adieu to their Ganpati idol in an eco-friendly way. In the video, we can see them immersing the idol in a huge golden tank. The actress looks stunning in a yellow dress.Ganeshotsav 2020: Shilpa Shetty Brings Lord Ganesha Home With Mask And Gloves On (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video Below:

Up next, we have the cute actress Shraddha Kapoor also captured in the camera while bidding adieu to the mini-version of her elephant-headed god. In the clip, she can be seen in a kurta-pyjama combo. Kapoor also immersed the idol in a tank inside her colony. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Greetings: Latest WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, New Ganpati Bappa Morya Photos, GIF Messages and SMS to Send During Ganeshotsav.

Check Out Shraddha Kapoor's Video Below:

As they chant during visarjan, 'ganpati bappa morya pudhchya varshi lavkar ya.' This year due to COVID-19, the government has banned huge idols in the pandals keeping in mind the safety of one and all. Even Lalbaugcha Raja has skipped the larger then life idol this 2020. Stay tuned!

