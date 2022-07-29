Janhvi Kapoor's much-awaited film Good Luck Jerry released on Disney+ Hotstar today (July 29). Touted to be black comedy crime drama, the film is helmed by Sidharth Sengupta. The movie is the official remake of Tamil movie Kolamaavu Kokila, and highlights the story of an innocent girl (Janhvi Kapoor) who gets pulled into the world of cocaine smuggling. Having said that, early reviews of the movie by critics are already out and going by it, we feel GLJ is an entertaining watch. Here, check out the review roundup of Good Luck Jerry below. Good Luck Jerry Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor's Jaya Kumari is Both Naive And Badass In This Hindi Remake Of Nayanthara's Kolamaavu Kokila (Watch Video).

News18: "Good Luck Jerry’s advantage is the pace and editing. Given the numerous subplots that open up along the way and it features several characters, the pace manages to hold the film together. At one point, the film starts to show shades of Aanand L Rai films, such as Tanu Weds Manu, and Priyadarshan’s style of execution of a story."

TOI: "The longish sequence where Jerry is mistaken to be getting assaulted was jarring and seemed forced to crank up the hilarity. The movie’s visual appeal is unique — grubby yet slick — and captures the narrow alleyways and local markets as realistically as the landscapes."

Watch Good Luck Jerry Trailer:

Bollywood Life: "A by-the-numbers first half, followed by a moderately funny second half that's eventually dragged down by way too many flaws and loopholes and a badly directed climax, further compounded by Janhvi Kapoor's complete inepitude in emoting and lack of screen presence." Pinkvilla: "Good Luck Jerry is an entertaining ride despite some hiccups in the narrative. It's a film made for the OTT, and this section of the audience should embrace the dark comedy space with open arms. Janhvi Kapoor and Deepak Dobriyal shine and make this a breezy weekend watch on the TV." So, are you going to watch Good Luck Jerry? Tell us in the comment section below.

