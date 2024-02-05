Musicians Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain's ‘Shakti’ band made India proud at the 66th Grammy Awards as it won the Global Music Album honour at the event. While accepting the honour, Mahadevan said: “Thank you boys. Thank you, God, family, friends and India. We are proud of you, India.” Grammys 2024: Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain’s Fusion Band Shakti Win Best Global Music Album Award for ‘This Moment’.

Mahadevan then dedicated the award to his wife and said: "I would like to dedicate this to my wife, whom every note of my music is dedicated to. The group also has guitarists John Mclaughlin, V. Selvaganesh and Ganesh Rajagopalan.

Shankar Mahadevan’s Shakti Secures Best Global Music Album Award

The artists mentioned were nominated in the Grammy Awards alongside others such as Susana Baca, Bokante, Burna Boy, and Davido.

