'Growing Up Was Never Part of the Plan': Shilpa Shetty Shares Quirky Video on Her Birthday, Hubby Raj Kundra and Sister Shamita Wish Her (Watch Videos)

Actress Shilpa Shetty marked her birthday on June 8 with a lighthearted and playful message, reflecting her youthful outlook on life. Sharing her thoughts on Instagram, she wrote that “growing up was never part of the plan,” embracing a fun and carefree attitude as she celebrated her special day. Shilpa posted a quirky video of herself in which she is seen sitting on her lap and smiling. Alongside the clip, the Hungama actress wrote, “Birthday or no, growing up was never part of the plan.” Shilpa Shetty Kundra Stuns in a White Floral Saree Paired With Pink Blouse (View Pics).

Shilpa Shetty Posts Video on Her Birthday - Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Raj Kundra, Shamita Shetty Greet Shilpa Shetty on Her Birthday

On her 51st birthday, Shilpa Shetty received heartfelt birthday wishes from her husband Raj Kundra, sister Shamita Shetty, and other close friends and family on social media. Raj Kundra shared a special video montage where he highlighted the qualities that Shilpa embodies in his life. He captioned the post, “A different Birthday post this year … Not about celebrations or moments. But about what you truly mean and stand for in my life. Strength when life gets difficult. Grace when emotions overflow. Faith when everything feels uncertain. And light even in the darkest phases. You have always carried the energy of a Devi nurturing, protecting, forgiving and fiercely strong all at once Happy Birthday my love. May Maa bless you with everything your heart deserves @theshilpashetty.”

Raj Kundra Posts Special Video on Shilpa Shetty's Birthday - Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raj Kundra (@onlyrajkundra)

Shamita Shetty also penned a heartfelt birthday note for her elder sister. Sharing their photos, she wrote, “Happy Birthday my darling Munki. My forever blessing. For me you've always been the blueprint for strength and grace, inspiring me in so many ways. Thank you for being my sister, my guiding light. Can't imagine my life without you. Love you to infinity.”

Shamita Shetty Posts Pics and Video on Shilpa Shetty's Birthday - Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHAMITA SHETTY (@shamitashetty_official)

Shilpa Shetty Bollywood Career

Professionally, Shilpa Shetty made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 1993 hit Baazigar. Over the years, she went on to deliver notable performances in films like Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Dhadkan, Rishtey, Phir Milenge, and Life in a… Metro. In recent times, Shilpa made her comeback to films with projects such as Hungama 2 and Sukhee.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 10:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).