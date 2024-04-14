In a shocker, at least two unidentified persons opened fire outside Bollywood megastar Salman Khan's Bandra home around dawn, officials said on Sunday (April 14). According to locals, the two unknown persons sporting helmets came speeding on a motorcycle, and fired at least four shots in the direction of Galaxy Apartments, before zooming off on the dark and deserted road. Salman Khan Death Threat: Bollywood Actor Receives Fresh Threats Through Facebook Post; His Security Has Been Reviewed, Says Mumbai Police.

Salman Khan is under threat from certain Punjab-based mafia groups like the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In the past couple of years he and his father Salim Khan have been issued death threats in different ways, including dropping a letter to the family. It was not immediately known if Salman Khan was at home or not being a weekend holiday. Eid 2024: Cops Lathi-Charge Unruly Salman Khan Fans Gathered Outside His Residence in Mumbai, Video Goes Viral – WATCH.

A Bandra Police team rushed to the Khan household and launched preliminary investigations, and security has been tightened in the vicinity. The police are scanning the CCTV footage in the area to trace out the shooters, check their motives and targets, and more details are awaited.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2024 09:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).