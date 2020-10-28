Cinematographer Shanker Raman, best known for his works in films like Frozen and Harud, had made his directorial debut in 2017 with the noir thriller titled Gurgaon. Set in Haryana, this film revolved around a business family dealing in real estate. The director is all set to make his next film for which the brilliant actors, Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra, have been roped in for the lead roles, reports Mirror. Ginny Weds Sunny: Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey Starrer To Premiere On Netflix On October 9!

Shanker Raman, a National Award-winning cinematographer, reportedly wanted to cast young actors. About it a source revealed to the leading tabloid, “He wanted to cast young actors as the script demands freshness, and it was an instant ‘yes’ from both Sanya and Vikrant, who loved the subject. The duo will be seen in a completely new space in this yet-untitled film.” Sanya Malhotra Kickstarts Ludo Promotions With a Riot of Colours!

This untitled project is expected to go on floors early next year. There has been no official announcement made yet about this upcoming film. Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey who is currently busy with Haseen Dillruba, will start shooting for 14 Phere in November in which Kriti Kharbanda is paired opposite him. On the other hand, Sanya Malhotra is gearing up for the release of Ludo that is all set to be premiered on Netflix on November 12.

