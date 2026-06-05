‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ Review: Critics Say Varun Dhawan Can’t Fully Rescue Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur’s Loud, Humourless Entertainer

Veteran filmmaker David Dhawan’s latest romantic comedy, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, opened in theatres on Friday to a highly polarised reception from film critics and early audiences. Starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, the film attempts to revive the signature, over-the-top 1990s slapstick style that defined the director's career. While some trade experts and fans have welcomed the movie as an entertaining, light-hearted stress-buster, several prominent critics have panned it, calling the dated humour and hyper-animated performances "cringe-worthy". Varun Dhawan Seeks Blessings at Mumbai Temple in Vest and Shorts; Angry Netizens Ask ‘Park Mein Ghoomne Aaye Ho?’ (Watch Video).

‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ Review

Critical consensus on the film highlights a stark divide between old-school mass entertainment and modern cinematic expectations. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh offered a positive take, awarding the film 3.5 stars and calling it a "fun-filled entertainer" driven by Varun Dhawan's immense energy and trademark David Dhawan humour.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’:

Conversely, major publications have been far more critical. A review by India Today noted that the film's reliance on outdated tropes such as mistaken identities, chaotic double-pregnancies, and decades-old gender politics fails to resonate with today's audience. The publication argued that the film mistakes loud volume for genuine humor, reducing the narrative to an exhausting imitation of 90s icons like Govinda and Salman Khan.

India Today: "The intention behind Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai isn't malicious. In fact, it seems to come from a genuinely old-school belief that cinema should be loud, colourful, uncomplicated fun. But the world around that philosophy has evolved. Starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, the film often resembles a desperate attempt to recreate a very specific kind of 90s Bollywood hero: part Salman Khan, part Govinda, and entirely fabricated. Varun adopts the familiar nonchalance, exaggerated body language, quirky line delivery and cartoonish energy that once powered Dhawan's biggest hits. But instead of feeling effortless, everything feels rehearsed. "

iDiva: "There is no redeeming factor about Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. It is a mess from start to finish. It lacks the punch of humour, doesn’t write its women well and justifies a bad character and his horrible actions. Jass is no saint; he should not have gotten a happy ending. Save yourself the trouble and don’t watch this one, no matter how much you love brainrot comedies."

Scroll.in: "Written by Yunus Sajawal, with dialogue by Farhad Samji, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is in a big hurry to get away from its mediocrity. Except for flashbacks to Jas’s various school teachers and a few patches of funny dialogue, the film has little going for it. The supporting actors, ranging from Chunky Panday to Rakesh Bedi and Mouni Roy to Ali Asgar, are all disposable. Only Varun Dhawan doesn’t notice, carrying on regardless."

Hindustan Times: "Hai Jawani Toh... proudly wears its nonsense on its sleeve. Yet, even by the standards of a David Dhawan comedy, the first half gets off to a dull start. The jokes rarely land, and there was an eerie silence in our theatre as almost nothing clicked, not the music or comedy, not even the infectious energy that one expects from this genre. The interval point, however, offers a glimmer of hope. As the second half embraces the chaos and settles into its own rhythm, Hai Jawani Toh... gradually finds it's footing. Several gags and one-liners hit the mark. While the humour is naughty and loaded with double entendres, it doesn't slip into crass territory. Did Sanjay Gupta Take a Dig at ‘Chunnari Chunnari’ and ‘Ucha Lamba Kad Forever’ Songs? Filmmaker Asks ‘What Will They Remix in 2046?’.

More About ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’

The film marks the first screen collaboration between Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, supported by a large comedy ensemble featuring Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, and veteran actors Johnny Lever and Rajpal Yadav. Backed by producer Ramesh Taurani under the Tips Films banner, the high-budget project was shot across extensive international locations, including Scotland, to give its situational comedy a grand visual scale.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 01:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).