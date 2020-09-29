Yet another rape, yet another woman violated, yet another woman assaulted, yet another woman heinously tortured, a woman who died without justice being served to her and she was a Dalit. It boils your blood, you fear for yourself and your daughter. When will this country ever be safe for women? Every government, be it BJP or Congress, has failed to protect us and it's not just us, but Bollywood too is angered by it. Akshay Kumar recently tweeted asking for the culprits to be hanged and now Kriti Sanon has reacted to it. Given the way the woman was tortured who eventually succumbed to her injuries today, Kriti doesn't know what should be the right punishment for the culprits. Akshay Kumar is Angry and Frustrated to Hear about Hathras Gang-Rape Case, Suggests Hanging the Culprits

Kriti too is deeply enraged by what happened. We agree with her. None of the accepted punishments are enough for the men who did this to the poor girl.

Gut wrenching!! Angry! When will these MONSTERS fear the consequences of such inhuman acts?? I cannot think of a punishment that would be enough for such brutality!! Death by hanging? Shot in the head? death by stoning in public? Somehow still feels less than what they deserve!! https://t.co/mCpgXcy8qW — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) September 29, 2020

Kriti also added further what such news stories do to her...

Every single time i read about a sexual assault/abuse/Rape case it saddens me so so deeply & boils my blood at the same time! I genuinely feel we need stricter laws & much more horrifying punishments to generate FEAR!! And fast track judgements on such cases! 🙏🏻 #HathrasHorror — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) September 29, 2020

We also agree we need stricter rules but will that truly be enough. Shouldn't the action speak louder than words this time?

