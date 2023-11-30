Henry Kissinger, one of the United States' most renowned diplomats and strategists, passed away in Connecticut at the age of 100. The news of his demise elicited diverse reactions from politicians and the public worldwide. While American politicians praised him for his diplomatic strategies during his heydays, fostering strong international ties, others view him as a war criminal critical of policies leading to bloody coups and military actions in countries like Chile, Vietnam, and Cambodia, resulting in millions of lives lost. Henry Kissinger Dies at 100: Helps to Live Long Enough So People Don't Remember Your Earlier Actions, Says Shashi Tharoor.

India maintains a strained relationship with Henry Kissinger, given his involvement in the 1971 Bangladesh liberation war and the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy caused by Union Carbide. His role in the 1971 Indo-Pak war earned him a 'cameo' in Sam Bahadur, Meghna Gulzar's biopic on India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw, where Vicky Kaushal takes the lead role, and Fatima Sana Shaikh portrays Indira Gandhi.

For those acquainted with Sam Manekshaw's life and career, the anticipation of the 1971 war as a pivotal aspect in his biopic is justified, since as the chief of the army staff, he was considered the architect of India's victory. True to expectations, the war constitutes a significant portion of Sam Bahadur's third act.

Before the conflict between India and Pakistan erupted into a war for the liberation of Bangladesh, tensions were already escalating as both nations prepared militarily. As the United States Secretary of State at the time, Kissinger was dispatched to defuse the situation, a tricky situation since USA was alleged to be partial to Pakistan but didn't want to break ties with India. As per sources, the movie portrays his meeting with then Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, where she rejects his proposal to de-escalate the standoff despite his veiled threats of international pressure. Jeffrey Goldberg portrays Henry Kissinger in the film, and he was even featured in the movie's trailer.

Interestingly, the Union Carbide mass poisoning in 1984 was also a central theme in a recent web series, YRF's The Railway Men on Netflix. The Railway Men Review: Performances Redeem R Madhavan and Kay Kay Menon's Netflix Series Amidst Derailing Subplots.

However, the series, primarily a survival thriller centered around Bhopal railway station, avoids delving into the geopolitical repercussions and Kissinger's role in the tragedy. At the time, Kissinger, allegedly serving as an adviser for Union Carbide, advocated for a $470 million settlement to drop all charges against the company. Initially accepted by the government, it was later overturned by the Supreme Court in 1991, citing inadequacy.

