Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. A video of the couple celebrating Holi with their daughter Raha and neighbours has surfaced online. The video shows one of the neighbours applying gulaal on Ranbir's face. The neighbour then approached Alia, who was wearing a casual look. She was then seen interacting with Raha. Holi 2024: From Chiranjeevi Konidela, Alia Bhatt, To Tejasswi Prakash, Celebs Extend Heartfelt Wishes To Fans.

Check Out Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Video:

