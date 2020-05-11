How Ayushmann Khurrana Is Sweating It Out in His Gym at Home During COVID-19 Lockdown

Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The nationwide lockdown has put a pause button on everything that defines regular life, including gymming and working out. So, actor Ayushmann Khurrana has created a schedule to exercise at home. Mother’s Day 2020: Ayushmann Khurrana Sings a Beautiful Track Titled ‘Maa’ for this Special Day, Dedicates It to All the Moms Who Selflessly Shape Our Lives (Watch Video)

The actor took to Instagram Stories and shared a video of himself working out. In the clip, he is seen working out shirtless, doing single arm rowing. "Caveman sessions," Ayushmann wittily captioned the clip. Mother’s Day 2020 Special: Ayushmann Khurrana to Launch the Single ‘Maa’ for All Moms!

The actor recently came up with a song as tribute to all moms to mark Mother's Day on May 10. Titled Ma", the song is compsed by Rochak Kohli on lyrics by Gurpeet Saini.

Check Out Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram Story Below

Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Once the lockdown opens, Ayushmann will be seen in "Vicky Donor" director Shoojit Sircar's next, "Gulabo Sitabo", co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.