Brace yourselves, movie lovers! 2024 is gearing up to be a Bollywood bonanza, overflowing with fresh faces, electrifying tales and a genre buffet that'll leave you spoilt for choice. From high-flying action , heart-wrenching romances, heartwarming comedies to gritty dramas, there's something for everyone in this upcoming cinematic feast. So, before we wave goodbye to 2023, let's sneak a peek at some of the sizzling lead pairs who'll ignite the silver screen in the coming year! Year Ender 2023: Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur to Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce, Hottest Celebrity Link-Ups That Made Max Noise on the Internet!

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Get ready for liftoff! As Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan ignite the skies in Fighter, India's first aerial action franchise, roaring onto screens on January 25, 2024. Buckle up for an adrenaline rush powered by Siddharth Anand's vision and their sizzling chemistry.

Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif

Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Move over typical Bollywood pairings, because Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi are breaking the mold in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas. This unexpected duo promises to supremely perform on screen as their unconventional chemistry unfolds on January 12, 2024.

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon (Photo Credit: Instagram)

For the first time ever, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will be seen on the big screen in an ‘impossible love story’ that's touted to be equal parts heartwarming and electrifying. Directed by the Dinesh Vijan, this untitled project is currently in its post-production phase.

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hold onto your hats! The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke dream team returns! Vicky Kaushal reunites with director Laxman Utekar, this time with Rashmika Mandanna joining the party in the mysterious Chaava. December 6, 2024, marks the release date and while details are hush-hush, their sizzle factor is undeniable!

Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan

Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Up next, we have Akshay Kumar's Hindi remake of Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, which stars Radhika Madan as the female lead. Their collab news was shared by Akki via video online that saw Radhika performing the 'coconut-breaking' ritual before the first shot. FYI, the movie had begun production in April 2022.

Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani

Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani will be seen together in Karan Johar’s Yodha. This fresh pairing is sure to leave audiences wanting more, making them one of the hottest couples to watch out for in the coming year. The movie also features Raashii Khanna in key role.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan will be seen together in Anurag Basu’s Metro... In Dino. The film is set to release in theaters on Good Friday of 2024 i.e March 29. The flick is said to revolve around heartwarming stories of modern-day couples.

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in Kalki (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Last but not the least, we have Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, who have teamed up for the first time in the highly anticipated film, Kalki 2898 AD! Filled with dystopia and Indofuturism, the movie is helmed by Nag Ashwin and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani.

That’s it, guys! These are the electrifying pairings and captivating narratives set to unfold in 2024. So, Bollywood fanatics, mark your calendars, grab your popcorn and prepare to be dazzled by the sheer brilliance of these new unforgettable on-screen jodis.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2023 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).