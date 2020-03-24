Hrithik Roshan Urges Fans To Stay At Home, Lays Out Simple Steps! (Watch Video)

Hrithik Roshan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Junta curfew just happened and we saw people doing three things prominently. Clapping, clanging thalis and conducting mindless, chaotic rallies. While the first two gestures were perfect to pay an ode to essential service providers, the third one was insensitive and wrong. Despite a worldwide urge to adhere to lockdown, some COVIDIOTS gathered to treat it as celebration. People are also flooding streets and police authorities are taking strict actions now. Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter to once again promote lockdown for everyone's safety. Akshay Kumar Joins 'Neighbour' Hrithik Roshan As They Clap and Clang Plates to Laud the Tireless Efforts of Medical Staff Amid COVID-19 Outbreak (Watch Video).

In his short (and hot) video, Hrithik asks his fans to follow simple rules. He asked people to wash hands regularly and stay at home as much as possible. He also told how everyone is in this fight against coronavirus. In his caption, he wrote, "Help stop the spread. There are simple steps to be followed . ये हम सबकी ज़िम्मेदारी है। #COVIDー19 #StayHomeIndia." Check out the video.

Hrithik Roshan's Video Message

Help stop the spread. There are simple steps to be followed . ये हम सबकी ज़िम्मेदारी है। #COVIDー19 #StayHomeIndia pic.twitter.com/v0jZth8xF1 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 24, 2020

While Hrithik lectured his fans in a sweet manner, his neighbour, Akshay Kumar was in no mood to spare fans. He legit reprimanded people for not understanding the meaning of lockdown and unnecessary trying to be brave. He once again asked the fans to just stay at home and wash hands for family's sake at least or they might end up into a hospital! Well, with so many of them urging the same thing over again and again, it is unfortunate that covid-idiots are unable to understand.