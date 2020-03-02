Hrithik Roshan Wins Internet with his Hilarious Caption, Credits Ranveer Singh for Inspiring his Fashion Outing

Hrithik Roshan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Hrithik Roshan's social media game is probably getting better with each passing day. The actor usually restricts his interaction to his professional outings and very rarely does he indulge in lighthearted moments. However, today was an exception and we can thank Ranveer Singh in a way for that. The War star took to his Twitter account to share a picture of his newest fashion outing and that's not even the story. It's his hilarious caption that has won us over. Hrithik Roshan Goes Hollywood! Actor Signs with a US-Based Talent Agency.

Hrithik posted his new picture dressed in nothing but a red t-shirt with a white towel. The actor further credited Ranveer Singh for being an inspiration to his look of the day. Now we all know Ranveer and his fascination with quirky dressing. The Simmba actor can simply pull off anything and everything that you offer to him and make it look like a child's play. We can't deny HR for seeking inspiration from the Bajirao Mastani actor and in fact, we suggest every actor should give his styling a try.

Check Out Hrithik Roshan's Post

While there are reports of Deepika Padukone coming together with Hrithik Roshan for Krrish 4, we suggest a filmmaker should instead approach Ranveer and the Super 30 actor for a film together. Their camaraderie will be worth waiting for. Is anyone listening?