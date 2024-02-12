What is Hug Day? In the run-up to Valentine's Day, which falls on February 14, there are a few days that people celebrate. One of them is Hug Day, which signifies a warm embrace for your favourite person. It celebrates the power of physical touch that often leaves a person feeling safe, secure and loved. But it will be a disservice to associate hugs with just romantic relations. Hugs have a calming effect. At times, a warm embrace is enough to help someone get over a tense situation. Hug Day 2024 Date in Valentine’s Week: Know Significance and Celebrations of the Loving Embrace on the Sixth Day of the Week of Love.

Something similar happens with a few of the hugs in Bollywood movies. There are deeper emotions embedded in this simple physical touch. It also transfers a person's inner feelings to others. It can be uplifting, calming and sometimes liberating!

Here are five Bollywood embraces that went beyond love and left us satisfied!

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

This is perhaps the best scene of the entire decade! Estranged mother and son, Shah Rukh and Jaya Bachchan, meet after many years. The hug is brief but it says so many things. The longing for each other, the love, the care that they missed.

Munnabhai MBBS

Jadoo ki Jhappi in Munnabhai MBBS is now as personal as the hug itself. Sanjay Dutt, embracing the janitor who is fraught with ill-mannered people around him and his life, takes the cake. Sometimes, all one needs is a hug to feel respected and seen!

Tamasha

If the song wasn't enough to put all your emotions on overdrive, this hug between Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor tears through your heart. This is a frantic hug to make him understand, to apologise, to bring him peace... but all in vain!

Jab We Met

Awkward hugs at times say a lot, like this one between Geet Kareena Kapoor and Aditya Shahid Kapoor. It happened in the heat of the moment but caught both unaware and with feelings. It's a happy hug loaded with suppressed emotions.

Taare Zameen Par

Hugs have the power to convey even those feelings that you can speak. Here, Darsheel Safary's Ishaan Awasthi does the same when he wins and hugs the teacher who made him feel alive, Nikumbh sir, played by Aamir Khan.

This hug day, let's spark a conversation about the healing power of a hug. Like these characters, hugs can make people feel liberated and bring them out of a slump. So, on Hug Day, let's pledge to embrace one human who we feel needs it the most. But yes, consent is a must!

