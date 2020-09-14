Cinema halls including single screens and multiplexes were shuttered down when COVID-19 turned into a pandemic. Consecutive lockdowns made sure that the halls remain close. Even after India started opening up, theatres are still closed and there seems no light at the end of the tunnel. The economy has already flunked this year and now it seems the financial burden caused due to closure of theatres has taken a life. Trade expert Girish Johar revealed that an employee of the Hyderabad Prasad IMAX theatre died by suicide. Chandigarh Theatre Artists Await Full Fledged Functioning of Theatres

Theatre owners have been imploring the government to allow them to open cinema theatres as it is taking a toll on their savings with no revenue generation for five months. This is quite scary. We are anyway losing a lot of people due to COVID-19 and now this death.

Sad News... Heartbreaking 💔...Financial burden has forced an employee of Prasad’s IMAX (Multiplex Theater) to end his life in Khairatabad of Hyderabad @PrasadsMultiplx#SaveOurScreens @IMAX#SupportMovieTheatres pic.twitter.com/lAZNeizqfI — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) September 14, 2020

The industry people have been trending Save Our Screens hashtags to save the distribution and exhibition business. Johar had earlier tweeted that single Screen Cinemas & stand-alone multiplexes are on verge of closures, support of Govt is required, these are huge in numbers & spread across length & breadth of the country.

