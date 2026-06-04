Ibrahim Ali Khan Protectively Pushes Rumoured Girlfriend Palak Tiwari Behind Him As Paparazzi Swarm Them After Movie Date (Watch Viral Video)

Actor Ibrahim Ali Khan, who was last seen in the streaming movie Sarzameen, was spotted in the city catching a movie with his rumoured girlfriend Palak Tiwari. The couple were captured by the shutterbugs as they walked out of the theatre. As Ibrahim was the first one to step out, he saw the paparazzi and immediately gestured to the actress to step behind. The actress tried to go down the flight of stairs at the establishment; the prying cameras captured her in the lens. What’s the Tea? The Orry, Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan Saga, Involving Palak Tiwari and Amrita Singh.

Although reports surrounding Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari being in a relationship have circulated for quite some time, neither has publicly confirmed being in a relationship. The speculation began after the pair were repeatedly spotted together at restaurants, parties and industry events in Mumbai. More recently, they have continued to fuel gossip with occasional joint appearances, including being seen leaving social gatherings and celebrity hangouts around the same time, while generally avoiding direct comments on their status.

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari's Latest Public Outing Goes Viral

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Earlier in March, Ibrahim Ali Khan gave fans a glimpse into his Eid celebrations, and shared a picture of his younger brother Taimur Ali Khan devouring on a plate of Biryani. He wrote in the caption, “Eid Mubarak”. In the picture, little Taimur is seen seated at his dining table, relishing a plate of Eid special biryani, with his little fingers. Ibrahim’s aunt, Saba Pataudi, had also given a sneak peek into her preparations for the festival. Orry Breaks Silence on Fallout With Sara Ali Khan, Seeks Apology From Amrita Singh for Putting Him Through ‘Trauma’.

She had shared how the family was gearing up for the celebrations, including the tradition of giving Eidi to the younger members of the Pataudi family, fondly referring to them as ‘Pataudi munchkins’. Talking about the Pataudi family’s younger generation, it includes Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, children of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

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