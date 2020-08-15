Akshay Kumar not only made quite the impression but also aimed and successfully spread information and to curb the taboo surrounding menstruation with his 2018 film Pad Man. A story about a man's determination to provide comfort to his wife at any cost touched millions of hearts and even the Box Office as well. In an interview, Akshay had revealed that the issue of menstruation was such a subject that nobody had touched and hence, he wanted to make a commercial film that would reach every single household. PM Narendra Modi Independence Day 2020 Address From Red Fort: Prime Minister Announces National Digital Health Mission, Speaks on Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Vision; Here Are Highlights of His August 15 Speech.

Ever since the movie released, the subject matter became of utmost importance to not just the citizens but also to the Government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day 2020 speech, informed the country that the Government has managed to distribute more than 5 crore sanitary pads at the cost of Rs 1 each in the country, which is indeed a huge feat.

And now, actor Akshay Kumar, took to Twitter to applaud the PM for making menstruation a mainstream topic and also for the distribution of sanitary pads in the country.

Our @PMOIndia talking about sanitary pads in his Independence Day speech today is true progress...made menstruation a mainstream topic. Also kudos to the government who has so far distributed sanitary pads to about 5 crore women at Re. 1 👏 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 15, 2020

Akshay, who enjoys a huge fan base in India and is considered one of the A-Listers in the country, has been doing his bit to serve the nation amid the on-going COVID-19 crisis. Akshay has donated Rs 25 Crore to the PM-Cares fund for COVID-19 relief, Rs 3 crore to BMC to help fight COVID-19 crisis, Rs 2 crore to Mumbai Police for providing safety gear for policemen and women who have been on the frontline of the pandemic, Rs 45 Lakh to CINTAA for the aid of daily wage workers, Rs 1 Crore each to the Bihar and Assam Governments for flood relief and also donated 1000 wrist bands from the fitness brand that he endorses that detect COVID-19 to the police. Well, love him or hate him... but you can't thank him enough for his contributions.

