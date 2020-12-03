A new song from the upcoming film, Indoo Ki Jawani, has dropped on the internet. Titled "Dil Tera", this one's miles better than "Heelein Toot Gayi"! The song features the lead pair, Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal, taking the audience and their romance through various eras of Bollywood. Composed by Rochak Kohli, the track and the music video pay an ode to the '70s, '80s and the '90s. Benny Dayal and Neeti Mohan lend their vocals to the peppy number. Can we please have these two sing more tracks? Indoo Ki Jawani Song Heelein Toot Gayi: Kiara Advani, Aditya Seal, Guru Randhawa Feature in This Passably Entertaining Number (Watch Video).

The first stanza from "Dil Tera" is a reminiscence of "Tareef Karun Kya Uski". Of course, Aditya is gyrating his head. Kiara is dressed as Kashmir ki Kali looking pretty AF. The second stanza takes inspiration from the glorious era of disco in Bollywood. Kiara channels her inner Zeenat Aman! Neeti's effortlessly sultry, which doesn't sound extra, will win your heart. Indoo Ki Jawani Trailer: Netizens' Reactions Vary From Love Jihaad To Kiara Advani Being A Mood (View Tweets).

Finally, the song recreates "Rangeela Re" in the third stanza. Kiara is dressed as Urmila Matondkar and Aditya makes up for a very cute Aamir Khan, dressed in yellow from head to toe. CUTE!

Watch "Dil Tera" From Indoo Ki Jawani Here:

