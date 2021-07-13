Actress Urvashi Rautela has started shooting for the third schedule of Inspector Avinash. She has opened up about her character Poonam Mishra and says she got help from actor Randeep Hooda for the role. "I also got significant help from Randeep Hooda for my character Poonam Mishra. Inspector Avinash Actor Randeep Hooda Catches Up With the Trend, Shares His Version of ‘Pawri Hori Hai’ (Watch Video).

He's such an incredible actor and such a powerful force of a human being, so all I could hope for was to learn from him. I was able to learn a lot from him because everything seemed to mirror and connect itself," Urvashi said. She added: "In terms of the character, he should be very powerful. This also made me a better actor. I just reacted to him, listened to him, and moved with him. It's unimaginable." Inspector Avinash: Urvashi Rautela Wraps Up the First Schedule of Randeep Hooda Starrer Series.

Urvashi thanked the director Neeraj Pathak. "Also special thanks to my director Neeraj Pathak sir such a wonderful person to be directed by. The set was just filled with so much love, so much love of acting, so much love of film and camerawork, everything matters, everything is on purpose and it's just an exhilarating place to be," she said.

