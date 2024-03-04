International Women's Day is celebrated across the globe on March 8. It is a special and important day to laud the women who are the true warriors in our lives. True warrior in the sense, that they have been fighting all sorts of odds in terms of sexism and misogyny throughout their lives, and still managing to be shoulder-to-shoulder to their male compatriots. Maybe even better than them in various fields of life. International Women's Day 2024 Date, Theme, History and Significance: All You Need To Know About the Day That Celebrates Women.

As the world celebrates the infallible grit and spirit of womanhood, we look at five movies in Bollywood that honour them in the right manner.

Queen

The Vikas Bahl directorial Queen is a must-watch. This comedy-drama tells the story about Rani (Kangana Ranaut), a Delhi girl, who is ditched by her fiancé just before their wedding. Much to everyone's surprise, after her marriage gets cancelled, she goes on a honeymoon alone, and what follows next is inspiring. What makes the movie so special is that it teaches us to accept challenges and take risks. In case you don't know, the sequel is already on the cards. Excited? Queen is streaming on Netflix. Queen 2 With Kangana Ranaut! Director Vikas Bahl Says ‘It’s Happening’ As He Shares Exciting Update on Sequel to the Hit 2013 Film.

Watch the Trailer of Queen:

Thappad

'It's just a slap, but nahi maar sakta' - The Anubhav Sinha directorial Thappad tells the story of Amrita (Taapsee Pannu), whose life is turned upside down when her husband (Pavail Gulati) slaps her at a party. Amrita then takes a stand for herself by filing for a divorce. This movie shows us how important it is to take a stand for ourselves, and that no one should take us granted. Apart from Taapsee and Pavail, Thappad stars Dia Mirza and Ratna Pathak Shah, among others. Thappad is streaming on Prime Video.

Watch the Trailer of Thappad:

Pink

Next on the list is Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's Pink, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, and Andrea Tariang. It focuses on three independent girls Minal, Falak, and Andrea who meet Rajveer (Angad Bedi) and his friends at a rock show. The night takes a dark turn after Rajveer and his friends try to take advantage of the girls, and while trying to escape, Minal (Taapsee Pannu) hits Rajveer with a bottle. After a case is filed against the boys, a schizophrenian lawyer Deepak (Amitabh Bachchan) helps them fight the wrong and get justice. Pink shows us that women are not something to be taken advantage of, and a woman's No means NO. Pink is streaming on Disney+Hotstar and Prime Video.

Watch the Trailer of PINK:

English Vinglish

Starring the legendary late actor Sridevi, English Vinglish is a movie that everyone should definitely watch. Directed by Gauri Shinde, it focuses on Shashi Godbole (Sridevi), whom her family looks down upon for not being fluent in English. However, things take a U-Turn after she takes English classes and becomes a pro at the language. Sridevi absolutely nailed it, and how! Gauri Shinde's movie shows that its important to love ourselves, take risks, and most importantly be confident. Adil Hussain, Priya Anand, Sujata Kumar, and Mehdi Nobbou have delivered equally terrific performances in the movie. English Vinglish is streaming on Jio Cinema and Zee5.

Watch the Trailer of English Vinglish:

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, directed by Sharan Sharma, is quite the sweet, engaging and inspiring little gem. The talented Janhvi Kapoor steps into the footsteps of brave Indian fighter pilot Gunjan Saxena in this biopic. It shows her fighting against all odds to fulfil her dream and serving the country in the Kargil War. Pankaj Tripathi as Janhvi's father (Anup Saxena) once again proves why he's one of the best in the industry. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which showcases how important it is to believe in our dreams and work hard, is streaming on Netflix. Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl Movie Review: Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi Make A Formidable Pair in this Stirring Biopic.

Watch the Trailer of Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl:

We hope you enjoy watching these movies on International Women's Day! Also, please let us know in the comment section if you have any other suggestions.

