Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Angrezi Medium Gets Preponed, Will Now Release on March 13, 2020

Irrfan Khan returns to the silver screen with Dinesh Vijan's Angrezi Medium after his year-long battle with cancer. The excitement for his comeback is sky-high and going by its recently released trailer, we can expect another family entertainer from the powerhouse of talent that he is. The film that also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan in key roles was earlier slated to hit the screens on March 20, 2020, however, the makers have decided to prepone its release date by a week. The Homi Adajania directorial will now release on March 13 and no, it's not clashing with Janhvi Kapoor's Kargil Girl. Angrezi Medium Funny Memes and Jokes Trend on Twitter After Trailer of The Irrfan Khan- Radhika Madan Starrer Released.

While March 20 was also a solo release for Irrfan's next, the makers decided to prepone it to give their movie a nice two-week free run. With Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi releasing on March 27, Angrezi Medium will now have two week's long run without any competition as compared to one week with its original release date. Changing the date and booking an earlier slot would obviously turn out to be highly beneficial for the film's business at the box office. Radhika Madan Says She Was Shivering While Acting with Kareena Kapoor Khan in Angrezi Medium.

Coming to Janhvi Kapoor's Kargil Girl, the film has now been postponed to April 24, 2020. The same slot was earlier taken by Dinesh Vijan's Roohi Afza that also starred the Dhadak actress. However, the horror-comedy has now been pushed further and we are yet to hear its new release date. But we must say, Karan Johar and Dinesh Vijan's exchange of release dates proves that friendships still exist in Bollywood.