Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium Producer, Dinesh Vijan to Set up a Fund to Financially Support the Late Actor's Family?

Dinesh Vijan with Irrfan Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The entertainment industry is still grieving Irrfan Khan's sudden demise that has shattered one and all. The actor who was earlier being treated for neuroendocrine cancer succumbed to a colon infection on April 29 and his well-wishers are busy paying their respects since then. One notable personality among his admirers is producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films. As per reports in Bollywood Hungama, the producer of Irrfan's last film, Angrezi Medium has decided to set up a fund to financially support the late actor's family. Late Bollywood Legends Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor Get Special Mentions From Mira Nair and Amitabh Bachchan During 'I For India' Concert.

"Irrfan never got around to making the kind of money he deserved. Whatever his savings were, all got used up for his expensive treatment in England. One imagines there is little savings left for the Khan family. Dinesh Vijan made sizeable profits from his two films with Irrfan. Not only that, he coaxed Irrfan to do Angrezi Medium when the actor was far from healthy. Dinesh feels he owes Irrfan the financial security that his family needs,” informed a source to the same entertainment portal. Mumbai Police Pays Tribute to Irrfan Khan by Remembering Late Actor in Witty Way, Gives Message of Staying Indoors During Lockdown Using His Meme Format.

The producer is looking forward to setting up a fund for Irrfan's wife, Sutapa and his kids, Ayaan and Babil. He wants to ensure that he can help them in easing their financial burden in any way he can and setting up a fund in their name seems like a viable option. While they are still figuring out different ways he can lend them some help, the gesture itself sounds very heartwarming.