Late Irrfan Khan's son Babil plans to get into films this year, going by a social media interaction he had with Irrfan's fans on Monday. The youngster is currently studying film in London. "I am already in the field of acting, when I will appear in a film is the question. Once I have graduated around May, I will start looking into offers," Babil replied, when a user asked if he plans to get into the field of acting. Babil Khan Shares a Hilarious Meme That Late Actor Irrfan Khan Made for Himself (View Pic)

It all began after Babil shared the first page of a book titled "Actors On acting", signed by Irrfan, which the late actor bought while preparing for Mira Nair's 2006 release The Namesake. Babil Khan Shares Father Irrfan Khan’s Unseen Pic with an Emotional Caption (View Post)

Commenting on Babil's Instagram post, a user asked whether he plans to venture into Indian cinema or Hollywood, to which he replied saying he is interested in Indian cinema.

