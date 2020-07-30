Seems like our country is heading nowhere. As if COVID-19 scare was not enough, the nation is slowly and steadily also getting divided with regards to religion. 'United we stand, divided we fall ' is no more the mantra on the minds of people of this century. Echoing the same sentiments, Irrfan Khan's son Babil took to his Instagram and in a series of stories explained his emotional state. The boy in a few heartbreaking posts told one and all about how he has been facing discrimination based on his religion. In one of his posts, he expressed that he is a lot more than just his name or his religion. Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Shares Rare Pics of the Late Actor, Pens a Hard-Hitting Note Defining the Ills of Bollywood (View Post).

For the unaware, late actor Irrfan's son is one active kid on social media who never shies away from telling his mind to fans. "Mandatory holiday for Eid cancelled on Friday while holiday for Raksha Bandhan on Monday still given. Okay then no problem, I'll just celebrate Eid when it's not Eid on Saturday," a part of his Instagram story read. Irrfan Khan's Son Babil's Reply To An Instagram User Urging Him To Unfollow Star Kids Is Totally Apt (View Posts).

Check Out Babil Khan's Post Below:

Irrfan Khan's Son Babil's Instagram Stories

Talking from his personal experience, Babil also mentioned how a few friends of his have stopped talking to him because he belongs to a certain religion. "I miss my friends. My Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Sikh, human friends. I just miss not giving a f*** about what surname I was born with." he wrote. Well, this is really saddening. Stay tuned!

