Sushant Singh Rajput's death has created a storm on Twitter where blame game and nepotism debate is still on. Not just netizens, but even a few celebrities have slammed a section of Bollywood for being the culprit behind Sushant's suicide. Irrfan Khan's son, Babil had earlier lent his voice to the ongoing debate and urged one and all to not use the Dil Bechara actor's demise as an excuse to talk about nepotism. Now, on Wednesday, Babil again took to Instagram, but this time he posted some rare childhood photos with dad Irrfan Khan and also spoke his mind on Bollywood. Irrfan Khan's Son Babil's Reply To An Instagram User Urging Him To Unfollow Star Kids Is Totally Apt (View Posts).
While the pics shared by Khan are unseen and surely a nostalgia treat, it is caption attached to it which gives a reality check. He started his post by addressing the one lesson taught to him as a student of cinema by Irrfan which was how he would have to constantly prove oneself, as Bollywood is not respected across. Talking about his dad's contribution to Hindi cinema, he also mentioned how "he was defeated in the box office by hunks with six-pack abs delivering theatrical one-liners and defying the laws of physics and reality, photoshopped item songs." Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Shares a Heavenly Toon In His Father’s Memory and It’ll Surely Make You Smile (View Post).
Check Out Babil Khan's Post Below:
View this post on Instagram
You know one of the most important things my father taught me as a student of cinema? Before I went to film school, he warned me that I’ll have to prove my self as Bollywood is seldom respected in world cinema and at these moments I must inform about the indian cinema that’s beyond our controlled Bollywood. Unfortunately, it did happen. Bollywood was not respected, no awareness of 60’s - 90’s Indian cinema or credibility of opinion. There was literally one single lecture in the world cinema segment about indian cinema called ‘Bollywood and Beyond’, that too gone through in a class full of chuckles. it was tough to even get a sensible conversation about the real Indian cinema of Satyajit Ray and K.Asif going. You know why that is? Because we, as the Indian audience, refused to evolve. My father gave his life trying to elevate the art of acting in the adverse conditions of noughties Bollywood and alas, for almost all of his journey, was defeated in the box office by hunks with six pack abs delivering theatrical one-liners and defying the laws of physics and reality, photoshopped item songs, just blatant sexism and same-old conventional representations of patriarchy (and you must understand, to be defeated at the box office means that majority of the investment in Bollywood would be going to the winners, engulfing us in a vicious circle). Because we as an audience wanted that, we enjoyed it, all we sought was entertainment and safety of thought, so afraid to have our delicate illusion of reality shattered, so unaccepting of any shift in perception. All effort to explore the potential of cinema and its implications on humanity and existentialism was at best kept by the sidelines. Now there is a change, a new fragrance in the wind. A new youth, searching for a new meaning. We must stand our ground, not let this thirst for a deeper meaning be repressed again. A strange feeling beset when Kalki was trolled for looking like a boy when she cut her hair short, that is pure abolishment of potential. (Although I resent that Sushant’s demise has now become a fluster of political debates, but if a positive change is manifesting, in the way of the Taoist, we embrace it.)
That's not it, as in his post further he also talked about how after Sushant's death there is a change. Well, for the unversed, Babil plans to follow his father's footsteps and make a career in cinema. And after reading the above post, all we can say, we need such talents for sure. Stay tuned!
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 08, 2020 03:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).