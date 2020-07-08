Sushant Singh Rajput's death has created a storm on Twitter where blame game and nepotism debate is still on. Not just netizens, but even a few celebrities have slammed a section of Bollywood for being the culprit behind Sushant's suicide. Irrfan Khan's son, Babil had earlier lent his voice to the ongoing debate and urged one and all to not use the Dil Bechara actor's demise as an excuse to talk about nepotism. Now, on Wednesday, Babil again took to Instagram, but this time he posted some rare childhood photos with dad Irrfan Khan and also spoke his mind on Bollywood. Irrfan Khan's Son Babil's Reply To An Instagram User Urging Him To Unfollow Star Kids Is Totally Apt (View Posts).

While the pics shared by Khan are unseen and surely a nostalgia treat, it is caption attached to it which gives a reality check. He started his post by addressing the one lesson taught to him as a student of cinema by Irrfan which was how he would have to constantly prove oneself, as Bollywood is not respected across. Talking about his dad's contribution to Hindi cinema, he also mentioned how "he was defeated in the box office by hunks with six-pack abs delivering theatrical one-liners and defying the laws of physics and reality, photoshopped item songs." Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Shares a Heavenly Toon In His Father’s Memory and It’ll Surely Make You Smile (View Post).

Check Out Babil Khan's Post Below:

That's not it, as in his post further he also talked about how after Sushant's death there is a change. Well, for the unversed, Babil plans to follow his father's footsteps and make a career in cinema. And after reading the above post, all we can say, we need such talents for sure. Stay tuned!

