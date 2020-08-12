If this turns out to be true, this will be the single best news we have heard in the last couple of months since 2020 nosedived. According to PeepingMoon, Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan after Taimur. The latter will be four years old this December. The report suggests that there are only a few people who know about this Good News. Only family and her inner circle of friends are aware of this brilliant news. Sara Ali Khan Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes the ‘Pizza’ Girl in a Cheesy Manner (View Post)

The report further states that Kareena is looking to wrap up Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan before her baby bump shows. The actor is in Turkey to shoot the film. Once he reached there, people mobbed him and all social distancing norms went for a toss.

View this post on Instagram All I ever need… 🌎❤️ #FavouriteBoys #TakeMeBack A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Jul 23, 2020 at 2:08am PDT

Saif recently shot incredibly hot and fetching pictures of his wife for Filmfare's August edition 2020. The lockdown has left people to their own devices to get the best out of the situation and the couple pulled off quite a few amazing shots. We wonder when will the couple react to this news now.

