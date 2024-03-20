Filming began earlier this month for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan. The announcement of Vidya and Kartik's reunion surprised fans, and rumours have swirled ever since about Madhuri Dixit joining the cast, marking her entry into the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. Recently, even filmmaker Anees Bazmee reacted to the gossip. Amid this, a recent viral video of Madhuri and Kartik chit-chatting at a fashion event has further fueled speculation. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri and Others Perform Ganpati Aarti As They Begin Shooting for the Film (Watch Video).

The surfaced clip features Madhuri, resplendent in a black-and-white gown, engaged in a seemingly candid conversation with Kartik Aaryan. Unaware of the camera's focus, they share smiles and a final nod of agreement at the video's end. While the clip doesn't explicitly confirm Madhuri's casting, the interaction and timing, amidst ongoing rumours, have fueled the fire. Fans might see an official announcement coming soon, as seeing the two talented actors in one frame would definitely be a treat. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan Welcomes Back ‘OG Manjulika’ Vidya Balan to Horror Franchise; Actor Says, ‘This Diwali Is Going To Be Crackling’ (Watch Video).

Kartik Aaryan and Madhuri Dixit Spotted Chit-Chatting

Earlier, Anees Bazmee had reacted to Madhuri being part of the horror franchise. He told HT, “Whatever is going to happen, we will announce. Triptii and Vidya were announced; there are many more left. Some are being signed, and some talks are still on. We will announce it soon," he told the portal.

What do you'll think, is Madhuri Dixit really doing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3? Tell us your views in the comment section below!

