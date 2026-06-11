Isha Rikhi CONFIRMS Wedding to Badshah; Actress Says THIS As She Shares FIRST Romantic Photo With Rapper

Bollywood's rumour mill has been buzzing for months, but now, the wait is finally over! Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi has officially confirmed her marriage to rap sensation Badshah, ending widespread speculation and delighting fans across the nation. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, during a lively 'Ask Me Anything' (AMA) session to reveal her marital status and even shared an adorable first photo with her husband, sending the internet into a frenzy. Did Badshah Get Married to Isha Rikhi in Private Ceremony? Actress’ Mother’s Social Media Posts Spark Speculation.

Isha Rikhi Makes Her Marriage to Badshah Official!

Isha Rikhi's confirmation came in response to a flood of questions from curious fans during her Instagram AMA. When directly asked about her marital status, Rikhi candidly replied, “Yes, I am married.” The revelation didn't stop there. Upon persistent requests for a picture with her husband, she surprised everyone by sharing a heartwarming image of herself sitting on Badshah’s lap, locked in a warm embrace.

The Nawabzaade actress also humorously addressed another frequently asked question: why she and Badshah don't follow each other on Instagram. With a playful jab, she quipped, “Honestly, I think my husband owes all of an explanation. Pati Dev (Badshah), the audience has questions. Please address them at your earliest convenience.” This lighthearted interaction has only added to the charm of their newly public relationship.

It's Confirmed! Isha Rikhi is Married to Badshah

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Badshah and Isha Rikhi's Private Wedding

The formal confirmation from Isha Rikhi follows months of swirling rumours that intensified after photos and videos from their intimate wedding ceremony surfaced online earlier this year. The initial buzz began on March 24, 2026, when Isha’s mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared several posts on her Instagram handle, showcasing glimpses of the couple performing traditional wedding rituals, including the 'Varmaala' and 'pherawalas', surrounded by close family and friends.

Isha Rikhi Shares Photo With Husband Badshah

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, and Isha Rikhi were reportedly in a relationship for approximately four years before they tied the knot. Their love story began at a mutual friend's party, where they quickly bonded over shared interests in music and films. The couple had largely kept their relationship private, shying away from public appearances and social media posts, making this official confirmation even more significant.

This marks Badshah's second marriage. The 41-year-old rapper was previously married to Jasmine Masih in 2012, and they welcomed a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, in January 2017. Their marriage ended in divorce in 2020, primarily due to cultural differences and the relationship no longer being healthy for their child. His daughter currently resides in London.

More About Isha Rikhi

Isha Rikhi, 33, is a prominent name in the Punjabi film and modelling industries, hailing from Chandigarh. She made her acting debut in the Punjabi film Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De in 2013 and has since appeared in several successful Punjabi films, including Happy Go Lucky (2014) and Ardaas (2016). Her Bollywood debut came in 2018 with the film Nawabzaade, where she shared screen space with Varun Dhawan, Raghav Juyal, and Punit Pathak. ‘Tateeree’ Controversial Song: Rapper Badshah Apologises to NCW, Vows To Empower Women (Watch Video).

The couple's decision to finally go public with their marriage has been met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fans and industry colleagues alike, solidifying their status as one of Bollywood's newest power couples.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 10:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).