We all are aware that Ishan Khatter started his cinema journey as a child artist in his big brother's movie Vaah! Life Ho To Aisi. Today, he is one of the most talented actors, the future of Bollywood. The man also has a unique capability of choosing scripts that enhance both his acting and star skills. He began his journey as an adult with an offbeat film like Beyond The Clouds. People not only just appreciated his excellent performance but his dancing skills as well. Some perks of being Shahid Kapoor's brother and also the fact that he followed his brother's footsteps to be part of Shiamak Davar's team. But today we will discuss those cameos of the man that left everyone stunned. Deepika Padukone’s Funny Video from the Gym Makes Ishaan Khatter Say ‘The Mummy Returns’- WATCH.

Sooryvansham

A lot of boys reminisce about a time in their childhood when their mothers made them wear clothes stereotypically meant for girls. In Ishaan's case, it followed him till the sets of the film. For a cameo in Sooryavansham, the actor played a girl. He played Rajesh Khatter's little daughter who is also his father in real life.

Ishaan Khatter in Sooryavansham (Photo credit: YouTube)

Udta Punjab

Ishaan was an Assistant Director on the sets of his brother Shahid's gritty thriller Udta Punjab. But it didn't just stop at that. He played a party boy having a gala time 'under the influence.'

Don't Look up

This definitely was a shocker. Ishaan played an Indian ranting on a video call about the apocalypse. The actor himself revealed the secret but for those who don't follow him on social media sites, this was a pleasant surprise. Don’t Look Up: 9 Powerful Quotes From Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence’s Netflix Film That Hit You Hard and Real!.

Now you know why Ishaan is brimming with confidence and talent. When somebody shines even in a cameo, you know the person is made for great stuff. On that, happy birthday, Ishaan!

