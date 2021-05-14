Actress Jacqueline Fernandez on Friday appealed to her fans and followers to spread love, kindness and sympathy at a time when India is battling the deadly second wave of Covid-19. "Stay strong, stay safe, stay healthy, help others when you can, spread love and kindness always!! Jacqueline Fernandez Suggests Yoga To Deal With COVID-19 Lockdown (View Post).

We are all battling the pandemic in our own ways, let's be understanding and sympathize with all.. let's be there for one another! Keep sharing your stories of kindness with us and help us spread the word of love and unity," Jacqueline shared in an Instagram post. The actress recently pitched in to serve food amidst the Covid crisis. Jacqueline Fernandez Launches YOLO Foundation to Spread Kindness Amid COVID-19 Crisis.

Check Out Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Taking to social media, she posted a video where she is seen interacting with people from across India who are trying to help others cope with the pandemic. Posting pictures on Instagram that show her serving food, the actress said she was "honoured" to help. Jacqueline's initiatives are a part of her recently launched foundation You Only Live Once (YOLO).

