Jagjit Singh, revered as one of the greatest ghazal singers of all time, captivated audiences with the enchanting allure of his soulful voice, effortlessly transporting listeners into realms of heartfelt emotion and timeless melody. The ghazal legend was born on February 8, 1941, and dubbed the 'Ghazal King'; Jagjit Singh's voice had something magical in it that possessed the power to heal people's wounds through his music. The legend has immortalised ghazal music with his immense contribution to the genre. Jagjit Singh Birth Anniversary: Did You Know Late Ghazal Singer Once Sported Turban And Long Beard? Here's Why He Took Them Off.

Over his five-decade-long illustrious career, the Ghazalicon has delivered over 80 albums and sung songs in Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali, Sindhi, Gujarati and Nepali language. Some of his most popular songs include "Honthon Se Chhulo Tum," "Koi Fariyaad," and "Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rahe Ho", among others. On the late singer's 83rd birth anniversary, let us glance through some of the most iconic songs of the singer that still keep him alive.

"Koi Fariyaad"

"Koi Fariyaad" song from the movie Tum Bin speaks about the feeling of losing the one you love. With the beautiful lyrics penned by Faiz Anwar, the song resonates with anyone who has experienced the anguish of parting ways with a loved one.