Jagjit Singh Birthday: From ‘Honthon Se Chhulo Tum’ to ‘Koi Fariyaad’, 5 Most Iconic Songs of the Ghazal Maestro
Legendary ghazal singer Jagjit Singh's music continues to resonate with listeners even after his passing away in 2011. On the occasion of the ghazal maestro's 83rd birthday, here's looking at some of his most iconic songs that are etched in ours hearts forever.
Jagjit Singh, revered as one of the greatest ghazal singers of all time, captivated audiences with the enchanting allure of his soulful voice, effortlessly transporting listeners into realms of heartfelt emotion and timeless melody. The ghazal legend was born on February 8, 1941, and dubbed the 'Ghazal King'; Jagjit Singh's voice had something magical in it that possessed the power to heal people's wounds through his music. The legend has immortalised ghazal music with his immense contribution to the genre. Jagjit Singh Birth Anniversary: Did You Know Late Ghazal Singer Once Sported Turban And Long Beard? Here's Why He Took Them Off.
Over his five-decade-long illustrious career, the Ghazalicon has delivered over 80 albums and sung songs in Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali, Sindhi, Gujarati and Nepali language. Some of his most popular songs include "Honthon Se ChhuloTum," "Koi Fariyaad," and "Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rahe Ho", among others. On the late singer's 83rd birth anniversary, let us glance through some of the most iconic songs of the singer that still keep him alive.
"Koi Fariyaad"
"Koi Fariyaad" song from the movie Tum Bin speaks about the feeling of losing the one you love. With the beautiful lyrics penned by Faiz Anwar, the song resonates with anyone who has experienced the anguish of parting ways with a loved one.
"Tum Ko Dekha To Yeh Khayal"
This ghazal, sung by Jagjit Singh and Chitra Singh, speaks about how a person appreciates the one he loves. With lyrics from Javed Akhtar, this is another beautifully crafted song.
"Hoshwalon Ko Khabar Kya"
"Hoshwalon Ko Khabar Kya" from the movie Sarfarosh, featuring Aamir Khan and Sonali Bendre, is a timeless classic that beautifully depicts love blooming between the characters. Jagjit Singh's iconic humming in this song has a different fanbase. This song by the legendary singer is a perfect example showcasing the universal appeal of his music across generations.
"Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rahe Ho"
This soulful ghazal from the movie Arth features Shabana Azmi and Raj Kiran. This romantic song, written by Kaifi Azmi, is one of the most iconic ghazals of the singer.