In recent years, there has been a noticeable trend in Bollywood actors venturing into South Indian cinema. This cross-pollination between the two major film industries namely Bollywood and Tollywood (Telugu cinema), has become increasingly common. This trend signifies a shift in the Indian film industry dynamics, blurring the traditional boundaries and creating opportunities for actors to explore new territories and connect with a wider audience. This year, a host of Bollywood actors are poised to step into the South Indian film industry for the first time, marking a significant crossover in their careers. Devara Release Postponed? Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Film Delayed Due to Pending VFX - Reports.

B-town actors like Saif Ali Khan, Emraan Hashmi, and Bobby Deol, alongside others, we present a package on actors stepping into South cinema in 2024 Here are seven actors who will mark their entry into the industry:

Saif Ali Khan - Devara

Saif Ali Khan, on his 53rd birthday last year, unveiled his first look poster from the upcoming movie Devara. Directed by Koratala Siva and starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor alongside him, the film is scheduled for theatrical release on April 5, 2024.

Janhvi Kapoor - Devara

Janhvi Kapoor's venture into Telugu cinema alongside Jr NTR in Devara has garnered attention, marking her debut in Tollywood. This collaboration between Kapoor and the renowned actor promises to be a noteworthy milestone in her career, drawing attention to her versatile talent and widening her audience reach. OG: Emraan Hashmi's First Look As Omi Bhau From Pawan Kalyan's Film Released on His Birthday (View Pic).

Disha Patani - Kalki 2898 AD and Kanguva

Disha Patani is set to make her South debut with Suriya's period drama Kanguva. This film will mark the first pairing of Disha and Suriya. Additionally, she will be featured in Kalki 2898 AD, starring Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan. These ventures into South Indian cinema and a star-studded futuristic project signal an exciting expansion of her acting horizons.

Bobby Deol - Kanguva

Bobby Deol's foray into South Indian cinema commenced with his debut in Hari Hara Veera Mallu opposite Pawan Kalyan. Following this, he took on the role of the main villain in Suriya's Kanguva, where the film's team revealed his intriguing first look featuring antlers on long hair.

Shanaya Kapoor - Vrushabha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor 🤍 (@shanayakapoor02)

Shanaya Kapoor is set to make her South Indian debut in the film Vrushabha alongside Mohanlal. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the movie features her in a significant role opposite Roshann Meka.

Emraan Hashmi - They Call Him OG

Emraan Hashmi is set to make his debut in the South Indian film industry with They Call Him OG. Notably, he will portray the character of Omi Bhau in the movie. Sharing the screen with Pawan Kalyan adds further anticipation to this exciting venture, promising a compelling collaboration between two powerhouse actors.

Sunny Hinduja - Hello Mummy

Sunny Hinduja in Hello Mummy (Photo Credits: X)

Sunny Hinduja is poised to make his debut in South Indian cinema with the Malayalam film Hello Mummy. Recently, the actor shared some photos of his tattooed hands adorned with rings, sparking intrigue among fans. According to reports, he is likely to portray an exorcist in the upcoming film, adding an exciting dimension to his venture into the South film industry.

Each celebrity's appearance brings something unique and commendable to their respective roles in South Industry. Whether it's Janhvi Kapoor's elegance, Saif Ali Khan's intensity, Emraan Hashmi's enigma, or Bobby Deol's menace, every transformation adds depth and intrigue to their characters, making it challenging to pick just one favourite. Please share which look you admire the most and why.

