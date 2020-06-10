Janhvi Kapoor on Khushi Kapoor's TikTok Videos: My Team Sends Me her References and Asks Me to Be Active Like Her

Janhvi Kapoor and Sis Khushi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Khushi Kapoor's TikTok videos are hugely popular on the platform and the star kid is a sensation there in a way. While Janhvi Kapoor continues to enjoy her popularity on Instagram, Khushi is steadily developing her fan base even before her big Bollywood debut. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter is certainly obsessed with that app and Janhvi reveals how her team encourages her to be like Khushi. In her recent interaction with Filmfare, the Dhadak actress elaborated on her sister's popularity on the app and why she doesn't mind idol-worshipping her. Janhvi Kapoor Gets Goofy With Sister Khushi Kapoor in a 'How to Annoy Your Sister 101' Post and It is Adorable (Watch Video).

"My team sends references of her TikTok videos and ask me to be more active and do videos like she does. I think she is almost too cool for this family. I genuinely think she is the coolest. She doesn't even try. Can you tell how much I idol worship my sister? I wonder if she talks about me like this," she said when asked about Khushi's love for the TikTok app.

Speaking about how much she adores her little sister, Janhvi revealed she's very clingy and Khushi hates the same thing. "Am very clingy. I need her attention all the time. The past couple of days we have been keeping a distance so we have barely seen each other. Now she came into the room and we have been in close proximity without a glove and a mask after many days. I like to jump on her. As a child, she was a really chubby baby.. we used to call her Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan because she used to have rolls of fat that looked like biceps and I used to bite it and I used to pinch her. So I still do that." Cute, eh? Janhvi Kapoor Bakes A Carrot Cake For Khushi Kapoor And The Latter’s Food Review Will Leave You In Splits (Watch Video).

Currently, Khushi is in Mumbai but she's otherwise studying an acting course in New York. The star kid wishes to enter Bollywood just like her elder sister and going by her TikTok videos, we know she won't disappoint. We are looking forward to witnessing her talent on the big screen.