Its rolling films for actress Janhvi Kapoor, despite the lockdown. If latest reports are to be believed, the Dhadak beauty, whose next movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is all set for release on August 12, has bagged another project with father Boney Kapoor. As per reports in Pinkvilla, Janhvi will play the lead role in the Malayalam hit thriller Helen's Hindi remake, which will be helmed by her father Boney Kapoor. Boney and Janhvi had earlier announced another movie, Bombay Girl, a coming-of-age film, but looks like they will be finishing Helen first. Bombay Girl: Janhvi Kapoor All Set to Team Up With Father Boney Kapoor for a Coming-of-Age Tale.

A report in Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, "Janhvi and Boney had announced a film called the Bombay Girl earlier this year. They were supposed to do that film first. But now, Boney has bought the rights to remake the popular Malayalam film Helen in Hindi. Janhvi will play the lead role in the Hindi version and step into the shoes of Anna Ben from the original." Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl: Trailer Of Janhvi Kapoor Starrer To Be Out On August 1, 2020! (View Post).

The source also revealed, "The film will be jointly produced by Boney Kapoor with Zee Studios. The pre-production work is currently on and the team plans to go on floors sometime in the first quarter of 2021." Janhvi Kapoor Wants To Recreate Mom Sridevi’s Legendary 'Kate Nahi Kat Te' Song, Says ‘Those Latkas And Jhatkas Were So Perfect’.or

Helen is a survival drama that starred actress Anna Ben in the titular role. The movie revolves around an investigation into a missing Helen who is actually locked inside the restaurant freezer where she works and survives a night-long ordeal while her father and boyfriend deal with other issues on the outside, trying to find Helen.

