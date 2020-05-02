Javed Akhtar Draws Attention Towards How Sale Of Liquor During Lockdown 3.0 Might Increase The Cases Of Domestic Violence

Javed Akhtar (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Popular writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar shared his thoughts on Twitter to draw attention towards one of the approaching problems during the lockdown ease. As phase 3 of the lockdown, to contain the coronavirus outbreak, in India is on the onset, the government has lifted quite a few restrictions. The cigarette and alcohol shops will resume being functional in all three zones, red, orange and green, but not in containment zones, from May 3. Earlier, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has issued an advisory to immediately admit and give treatment to people with "severe" alcohol withdrawal symptoms during the COVID-19 lockdown. But another grim reality is that the cases of domestic abuse have increased substantially during the lockdown. Liquor Traders in Goa Fear Shortage of Stocks Amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

India's National Commission for Women has said that it registered 587 domestic violence complaints between March 23 and April 16, which was a rise from 396 complaints received in the previous 25 days between February 27 and March 22.

Javed Akhtar said that the re-selling of alcohol will add to the number of domestic abuse cases during the extended lockdown. He wrote, "Opening liquor shops during the lock down will only bring disastrous results . In any case according to all the surveys nowadays domestic Violence has increased to a large extent .liquor will make these days even more dangerous of for women and children,(sic)"

The increase in the cases of domestic abuse will be another roadblock in government's bid to successfully contain the pandemic, with the least collateral damage.