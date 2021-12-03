Jimmy Sheirgill has conducted his career like a boss. He debuted with Maachis where he garnered rich praises, then did a few music videos and suddenly resurfaced with Mohabbatein. His delicate touch to the character of Karan was loved by everyone. Since then, there's no looking back. He has been consistently part of some memorable and some completely forgettable movies over the years. But this actor has made sure that he picked roles that leave an impression on us even if they aren't too many. So on his birthday today, let's talk about these movies. Your Honour Season 2 Review: Jimmy Sheirgill And Gulshan Grover’s Thriller Series Improves In Pace But Lacks Major Upheavels

Aniruddha Sharma - Haasil

The guy just wanted to be with his ladylove but student politics ruined his life forever and turned him into a murderer. Jimmy's transition from a sweet guy in love to a murderer was simply fantastic.

Arif - A Wednesday

Jimmy played Arif, a cop who is trying to save the city from an unknown bomber. From being a stern cop to a vulnerable one, Jimmy makes every scene count.

Aditya Pratap Singh - Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster

The Saheb, Jimmy plays the part of a fading royal to the T. He has poise, elegance, stubbornness and a calm way of dealing with issues.

Zaheer Ali - Munnabhai MBBS

It's really sad that Jimmy had cancer and dies in a movie which is a comedy. It's nothing short of a tragedy but Jimmy does such justice to Zaheer that when he begs Munna to save him, you cry with him. Jimmy Sheirgill on OTT: For Actors, I Think We Have Got Another Option Now to Look At

Raja Awasthi - Tanu Weds Manu series

The fact that he never gets the girl in the entire series is reason enough to applaud him. In the first film, he is nothing short of a hooligan while in the second one, he adds a new dimension to his roguish character. All the while making you root for him despite yourself because he gets pretty badly used by Kangana Ranaut's Tanu.

