You must have watched the trailer of Jogira Sa Ra Ra which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma. We will like to wait for the film to release and thus keep our viewpoint reserved on it. The trailer does seem interesting. But while watching the trailer we couldn't shake off a dialogue that sounded very similar to something our very own Mithun da used to say. Jogira Sara Ra Ra Trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma Twisted Love Story Will Bring You Loads of Laughter and Chaos! (Watch Video).

In the trailer of Jogira Sa Ra Ra, in the first few minutes, Nawazuddin says, "Confidence hona chahiye Cobra ke level ka. Dank yaha maara, laash mila shamshaan mei." (Confidence should be like a cobra. Bite here and the dead body lands in a graveyard).

Now coming to Mithun Chakraborty. In the movie MLA Fatakeshto, Mithun da can be often heard mouthing "Maarbo eikhane, Laash porbe shoshaane." (I will hit you here, your dead body will land in the graveyard). Mithun Chakraborty, Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol and Jackie Shroff Look Badass in First Look of Their Untitled Actioner (View Pic).

Don't they sound similar? Now this could be pure coincidence or maybe, the director or the writer found inspiration from Mithun da's dialogue and created one for Jogira Sa Ra Ra. What do you think?

