Joram, an Hindi language thriller film helmed by Devashish Makhija and backed by Zee Studios and Makhija Films, stars the versatile Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. The movie also features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Smita Tambe in pivotal roles. The movie, released on December 8, is garnering critical acclaim for its excellent writing and performances. Joram Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Manoj Bajpayee's Film.

The movie is a survival tale revolvolving around Dasru (Manoj Bajpayee) who's on the run with his little baby girl, escaping his unpleasant past and people who want him dead. The movie has been gaining good reactions from the critics, with even Zeeshan Ayyub and Smita Tambe getting praised for their supporting performances. Let’s take a look at what the critics have to say about the Manoj Bajpayee starrer, Joram.

The Indian Express - It is starkly dystopian. A dug-up landscape, with bulldozers hacking away at pristine grounds, tells you of human rapacity, even as Dasru's constantly stricken face begs for compassion. Bajpayee is effective, needless to say, but is given a limited register of despair and terror.

NDTV Movies - Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Smita Tambe - both have substantial roles what is essentially a Bajpayee show, representing the faces of the law and politics respectively - deliver first-rate performances that enhance the impact of the film. Joram isn't meant to be entertaining but it is gripping from start to finish.

Hindustan Times - Manoj Bajpayee delivers another stellar performance as a man from Jharkhand lost in the big city. For some, it may act as a distraction, but I lauded the sheer effort director Devashish Makhija put in making the characters in his story look as real as possible Joram might not be an outright massy, commercially viable cinema, but it makes you sit back and notice the attention given to minute details that add to the experience.

The Times Of India - Here’s a movie where you need just a few minutes of viewing to know that you’re in for an intriguing and intense watch along with a stellar performance by its lead, Manoj Bajpayee, who plays Dasru Karketta/Bala. Writer-director Devashish Makhija excels in presenting a layered narrative — the super-tense survival scenes, the stark reality of the tribals and rebels, or the man versus nature conflict that’s destroying the ecology. Joram is a gritty tale that will stay with you for a long time. Although it strays from being a survival drama as the socio-political facet overpowers the narrative, it’s a must-watch for its intense storytelling and performances. Joram: Manoj Bajpayee Opens Up About His Upcoming Intense and Realistic Survival Thriller (Watch Video).

Firstpost - For all those who have seen the trailer of Devashish Makhija’s Joram that stars Manoj Bajpayee, shouldn’t be surprised by just how many surprises the film throws at you. Even when the film commences on a cheerful and playful note, the moment goes dark seconds later and you’re left perplexed in rather discomforting ways. It’s not just the expertise of Manoj Bajpayee in playing such crucial and complex characters, the camerawork does a fine job of conveying his helplessness and horror too. There’s both stillness and swiftness in its movement, blending with the mood of the narrative.

In the end, it can be said that the movie is well written and can be enjoyed but not recommended to everyone as the narrative of this film differs from the ongoing mainstream masala movies of Bollywood. The movie takes viewers to a world that not everyone might want to be a part of.

