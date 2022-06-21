Jugjugg Jeeyo starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in lead roles is all set to hit the big screens on June 24. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film revolves around the story of a family filled with love, laughter and drama. The movie is produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. The film promises to be the biggest entertainer of the year. Jugjugg Jeeyo Song The Punjaabban: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor Groove to This Peppy Wedding Anthem (Watch Video).

The synopsis of the movie reads, "It is a story set in the heart of Patiala and much like the city, it’s full of love and laughter, colour and drama. It’s about family and its values, unresolved yearnings, and unexpected reconciliations." So, if you are planning to watch Jugjugg Jeeyo on big screens, here's everything you want to know about the flick just in case. Jugjugg Jeeyo Trailer: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor Promise the Biggest Family Entertainer of the Year (Watch Video).

Cast

Jugjugg Jeeyo stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor in key roles and Maniesh Paul, Prajakta Koli in supporting roles.

Plot

Jugjugg Jeeyo, the comedy-drama movie has the proper dose of laughter. It is all about family and its values, unresolved yearnings and unexpected reconciliations.

Watch Jugjugg Jeeyo Trailer:

Release Date

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's comedy-drama Jugjugg Jeeyo is scheduled to release in theatres on June 24.

How To Book Jugjugg Jeeyo Movie Tickets Online?

Jugjugg Jeeyo's movie tickets can be booked by BookMyShow or Paytm for any theatre or cinema hall near you. You can also check Amazon Pay for the family entertainer's tickets. Jug Jugg Jeeyo Release Date: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor’s Film to Hit Theatres on June 24, Check Out New Posters.

Review

Jugjugg Jeeyo review is not out yet. LatestLY will update you all as soon as the review for this family-comedy drama is out.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2022 08:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).