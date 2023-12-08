As per recent reports, Junior Mehmood, the popular comedian and actor, has passed away in Mumbai. He was 67. The veteran artist was suffering from stage four stomach cancer and had been undergoing treatment for the same. At the time of his demise, he was at his residence. The news was confirmed to TOI by Salam Kazi, a close friend of Junior Mehmood and also an actor himself. Jeetendra and Johny Lever Visit Junior Mehmood As He Battles With Stage 4 Stomach Cancer.

Junior Mehmood's real name was Naeem Ali, and he was rechristened with his stage name by the late Mehmood himself when the former used to work as a child artiste in films. As an actor, Junior Mehmood had starred in several popular films like Brahmachari, Kati Patang, Caravan, Haathi Mere Saathi, Haré Raama Haré Krishna, Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri, Judaai, among others. He was also part of two popular shows, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, and Tenali Rama.

Sachin's Insta Post After Visiting Jr Mehmood Before His Demise:

A post shared by Sachin Pilgaonkar Official (@sachin.pilgaonkar)

During his last days, the ailing actor was visited several times by Johnny Lever, who kept sharing his health updates with the media. On his request, even actors like Sachin Pilgaonkar and Jeetendra paid him a visit, and pictures of them meeting their old friend went viral on social media. Benjamin Zephaniah Dies at 65; Actor Was Known for His Roles in Peaky Blinders, EastEnders Among Others.

News reports confirm that the funeral is going to be held on December 8 at 12 pm at Juhu Muslim Cemetery in Santa Cruz, Mumbai. May his soul rest in peace.

