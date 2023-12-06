The trailer of Pankaj Tripathi's Kadak Singh hints that the movie centers AK Shrivastav aka Kadak Singh, played by Tripathi, a Joint Director at the Department of Financial Crimes dealing with retrograde amnesia. The story unravels as Kadak Singh is hospitalised, encountering four contradictory narratives about his past, prompting him to question what's real. Moreover, the trailer implies that he might not be the sole victim in this tale. Looks like this film is going to be a promising plot that will keep audiences hooked with its thrill. So if you plan on checking out the ZEE5 film, here's everything you need to know about it. Kadak Singh Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Takes On a Riveting Role in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s Film Unraveling a Tale of Retrograde Amnesia and Financial Intrigue (Watch Video).

Cast: Kadak Singh stars Pankaj Tripathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Jaya Ahsan, Sanjana, Dilip Shankar, Paresh Pahuja, and Varun Buddhadev. The Film is directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury.

Plot: The movie centres on Kadak Singh/AK Shrivastav, who is suffering from amnesia, as he navigates conflicting pasts in the hospital, prompting questions about his reality. Sanjana Sanghi assists as his daughter, suggesting hidden secrets, while Parvathy Thiruvothu's nurse character seems to possess vital insights. Kadak Singh Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi and Sanjana Sanghi's Upcoming Film Deals With Web Of Secrets, Lies and Mysteries (Watch Video).

The Trailer Of Kadak Singh:

Streaming Date: Kadak Singh is scheduled to premiere on ZEE5 on December 8

Review: The Film has not yet been reviewed. When it is, LatestLY will update it accordingly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2023 03:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).